Monday, June 21, 2021
Lifestyles

How do you feel about handling non-poisonous snakes?

By RV Travel
Do you like snakes? Or do you not like them and prefer to stay as far away from them as possible?

We’re talking about harmless, non-poisonous snakes, not rattlesnakes and others that can put a serious damper on your day by forcing a visit to a hospital or maybe even a permanent dispatch to the Great Hereafter.

When you’re hiking a pretty trail and spot a gopher snake or garter snake (pictured above) right alongside it, do you love to grab the little fellow and hold it for a few minutes? Or do you immediately take a wide step past the reptile and then calm yourself with a little meditation to keep ye ol’ heart from pounding out of ye ol’ chest?

So what is it? Love, fear or ?? Curious minds really do want to know.

