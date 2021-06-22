How do you feel about handling non-poisonous snakes?

Do you like snakes? Or do you not like them and prefer to stay as far away from them as possible?

We’re talking about harmless, non-poisonous snakes, not rattlesnakes and others that can put a serious damper on your day by forcing a visit to a hospital or maybe even a permanent dispatch to the Great Hereafter.

When you’re hiking a pretty trail and spot a gopher snake or garter snake (pictured above) right alongside it, do you love to grab the little fellow and hold it for a few minutes? Or do you immediately take a wide step past the reptile and then calm yourself with a little meditation to keep ye ol’ heart from pounding out of ye ol’ chest?

So what is it? Love, fear or ?? Curious minds really do want to know.