Monday, June 21, 2021
News

RV technician training academy expands its facility

By Chuck Woodbury
Student getting hands on training on RV refrigerator repair

The National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) is expanding its facility in response to
increased demand for training by RV technicians and inspectors. The Texas organization is adding 5,000 square feet to its four-year-old 15,000-square-foot Big Red School House, the primary training building on a 37-acre campus located an hour southeast of Dallas. The addition will use some space for more equipment storage, but primarily to increase classrooms to accommodate more advanced courses and hands-on labs.

More than 100 students achieve some type of professional credential every month, whether as an RV Technician Association of America (RVTAA) Certified RV Technician or a National RV Inspectors Association (NRVIA) Certified RV Inspector. Credentials are also earned by RVTAA Master Certified RV Inspectors as well as registered technicians.

Among other things, students learn to complete inspections of new and used RVs will also utilize more lab space to help them evaluate components and systems.

Graduates easily land jobs with RV dealers
“People can get training and be employed as an RV technician within two months of arriving at our campus,” said Terry Cooper, the founder of the company. Many NRVTA graduates wish to pursue self-employment as mobile RV service technicians.”

Construction of the building expansion will be completed by October.

