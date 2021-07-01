Wednesday, June 30, 2021
How to you usually buy peas?

By RV Travel
Here’s a question that is sure to set off the RVing purists in the crowd who believe any question we ask that isn’t directly about RVing should be a punishable crime. We exaggerate, of course. But we will surely get comments critical of our waste of space.

Of course, we would like to suggest that if you open the refrigerator of many, maybe even half of RVers, you will find peas. Or maybe they are in the cupboard — the canned variety. So our point? It’s this: This question is perfectly relevant to RVers!

We hope you will tell us a pea story after you respond. Last time we asked this question, one reader told about the time as a boy his little brother had to be rushed to the hospital to remove peas he had stuffed up his nose. We also had quite a debate about frozen vs. canned peas.

So here’s your chance to voice your thoughts about peas.

