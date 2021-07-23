Thursday, July 22, 2021
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Safety

Do you have a dash cam on your RV or tow vehicle?

By Emily Woodbury
Photo by MIKI Yoshihito, Flickr

Dash cams have become fairly popular among RV owners. Sure, you can capture what are sometimes insane wrecks on the road in front of you, but they can also come in handy if you yourself get into a wreck. You have proof for the insurance company if the accident wasn’t your fault. A dash cam is worth having just for that!

Do you have a dash cam on your RV or in your tow vehicle? Are you glad you have it? If you’re thinking about buying one, Amazon has tons of options here.

Please tell us in the poll below. If you have one and like or dislike it, please leave a comment too so you can help other RVers.

