Monday, July 26, 2021
Monday, July 26, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeTravel
Travel

Do you like to visit offbeat roadside attractions?

By Emily Woodbury
0

One of the best things about being an RVer is the fact that you’re constantly on the road. OK, sure, there are downsides to that, too, but the whole fun of RVing is seeing and doing things you wouldn’t normally see or do.

Like the world’s largest ball of twine, or Jake the Alligator Man, or several three-headed cows, or coffee shops inside of tea kettles or hotels inside of Beagles (we’re talking about this one)…

For many of you, roadside attractions are probably why you love traveling by RV so much. But for others of you, maybe you don’t care about ’em at all. Tell us in the poll below, please. We’re curious.

Previous articleMini stick-on button lamps are perfect for RV’s dark spaces
Next articleRV Review: 2022 Jayco Jay Flight SLX 7 195RB Travel Trailer

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,234FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.