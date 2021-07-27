Do you like to visit offbeat roadside attractions?

One of the best things about being an RVer is the fact that you’re constantly on the road. OK, sure, there are downsides to that, too, but the whole fun of RVing is seeing and doing things you wouldn’t normally see or do.

Like the world’s largest ball of twine, or Jake the Alligator Man, or several three-headed cows, or coffee shops inside of tea kettles or hotels inside of Beagles (we’re talking about this one)…

For many of you, roadside attractions are probably why you love traveling by RV so much. But for others of you, maybe you don’t care about ’em at all. Tell us in the poll below, please. We’re curious.