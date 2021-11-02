Monday, November 1, 2021

Do you like to visit offbeat roadside attractions on your RV trips?

One of the best parts about traveling by RV (in our opinion) is coming across or seeking out unique, quirky roadside attractions. Do you like to visit them on your RV trips?

You can visit Lucy the Elephant in New Jersey, the World’s Largest Chest of Drawers in North Carolina, the SPAM Museum in Minnesota, get totally creeped out in Oregon’s Enchanted Forest, or you can visit to the famous Hole N” The Rock in Utah. Have you been to any of these?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us about your favorite roadside attraction.

