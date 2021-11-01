RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 1, 2021

Issue 1721

Tip of the Day

9 great uses for baby powder that will have you running out to buy some

By Gail Marsh

At our work camping job this week we’ve been installing insulation. Itchy stuff, for sure. I never would have guessed that baby powder could come to the rescue! By applying a good amount of powder to exposed skin, we do not itch nearly as much! That made me wonder… are there other uses for baby powder? I did a bit of research and, wow, was I surprised! I plan on packing baby powder along for every RV trip we take.

Here are some ways baby powder may come in handy for RVers…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Avalanche 390DS. Tony writes, “This is a big momma fifth wheel at 43-feet in overall length. It rewards the traveler by having two actual bedrooms plus a very large loft. Not only are there two bedrooms, but two bathrooms, as well. Two full bathrooms!” Learn more and take a look around.

Reviews from this weekend:

• 2022 Jayco White Hawk 29BH

• Vintage Airstream Funeral Coach (Don’t miss this Halloween special [and Tony’s many boo-worthy puns]!)

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

The rubber LP line runs near my trailer’s tires! What should I do?

Dear Dave,

My new trailer has this alarming feature… the gas line for a rear grill runs unprotected RIGHT alongside the tires, not even (safer) on the other side of the frame. It’s a soft rubber gas line, not threaded iron. I’ve had two explosive tire failures in the past, so am VERY concerned how much of a rolling bomb this is, if I had another failure. I’m thinking to replace the rubber line with iron on the other side of the frame, but how likely/urgent is this in your opinion? –Wolfe

Read Dave’s advice.

Did you miss Dave’s column on Saturday where he answered the question: Do I need supplemental brakes for my toad?



RVelectricity ™ – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Can I power a pellet grill from a solar generator?

Dear Mike,

Looks like I’m getting a Z Grills pellet smoker for Christmas (at least that’s my secret Santa hint). Since I like to boondock and this seems like the ideal way to make some great eats for my family and friends while we’re off-grid, is there any way it can be powered from a solar generator? …

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s mouth-watering response here. And what the heck does this have to do with Tony Barthel and his never having lost a chili contest?

Trailer hitch fail! Check this photo, then weep!

We found this on Facebook and felt compelled to share it with you to maybe save you from a disaster. The post said the woman who owned the trailer was still on her property when the hitch failed — lucky for her. People who commented thought this was probably a utility trailer, not an RV. There’s a lesson here.

Quick Tip

Don’t toss that extra tubing; it has other uses!

“I replaced the water line to the refrigerator with 1/4″ tubing. I had some tubing leftover and found several uses for it. By covering most of the end of the Dustbuster with masking tape and inserting the tubing into the end, I could vacuum under the refrigerator and behind the lint filter in the dryer. I was able to clear a blockage in the bathroom sink drain by inserting the tube down the drain, without having to remove the stopper, and blowing into the tube, thus clearing the blockage. Our built-in vacuum system wasn’t sucking so I ran the tubing back through the hose and cleared the blockage. There are probably other applications but I haven’t discovered them yet.”

Thanks for the tip(s), Jerome Friedman!

“Why I love my RV”

E very Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Jim Ek

2002 Fleetwood Bounder 34D

“It’s my sanctuary away from the daily buzz. It’s my home on wheels that takes me wherever I want to visit. It’s a private respite from my relatives whom I love but in small doses (and I’m sure they feel the same). It’s old enough that I don’t worry if it gets dirty and new enough that it can still get to places to GET dirty! We can go for months on end or hours. She doesn’t care and is willing to take us. Even when she’s sick she still gets us where we need to be. She’s not fast, but she’s steady. I bought her used four years ago but I would never sell her unless I become too infirm to travel with her. She doesn’t have a name, but she has lots of personality!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

30 before-and-after photos of the most stunning tiny-house renovations

Funny that they consider RVs tiny houses but… that’s beside the point! Anyway, check out these INCREDIBLE RV makeovers. If your RV needs a renovation, this is where to start for inspiration!

Recipe of the Day

Tanya’s Tex-Mex Chili

by Tanya Strayhorn from Beebe, AR

One of the secrets to a good chili is cooking it on low and a long time. This chili recipe is so easy because once the beef is browned everything is dumped into the slow cooker. As it simmers the magic happens. This is a delicious, basic chili recipe. It only requires a few seasoning packets and it’s full of flavor. Great for the colder months or even while watching football. We opted to serve this with Fritos, cheese, sour cream, and olives… so good!

Our mouths are watering! Get the recipe.

Recipes from this weekend:

• Jack-O’-Lantern Cheese Ball

• Halloween Pumpkin Soup With Smoked Bacon

Trivia

Where are Venus flytraps found in the wild? If you guessed a tropical, exotic place, you’re wrong! They grow right here in the U.S. You will find them in their native environment within a 75-mile radius of Wilmington, North Carolina. Interesting, huh?

