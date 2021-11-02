This affordable, effective device will track your RV or other items if stolen

There is a simple, inexpensive, effective way to track your RV after it’s been stolen. Bluetooth devices such as Tile® and Apple’s AirTag can be hidden in your RV and if it is stolen, your RV can be tracked in real time.

Designed to help you find things you misplace such as keys, wallets and purses, they are small enough to be a “hidden” asset. I have an AirTag on my keys and in a very important notebook that I use all the time. Some people put them on their dog’s collar in case he or she gets lost.

So why not hide one in your RV or car? Police can use this to locate it and maybe even apprehend the dirty crook who took it. I have hidden an AirTag in my RV. It is linked to my iPhone and can use the FindMy app to pinpoint its location if it were to go missing.

Of course, you should never try to retrieve your stolen vehicle yourself; please leave that up to the police. We don’t want to hear about campers in shootouts with crooks.

Where can I buy them and how much do they cost?

AirTags are $29 each or 4 for $99 on Amazon. You will need an iPhone, iPad or Mac product to use it. The FindMy app comes free with your iPhone or iPad.

Tile works with both Apple and Android products. The company has made quite a few versions of their tracker, but the basic one is about $25. The basic app is free but Tile has Premium Apps that have annual subscription fees.

There are now accessories made for these devices that allow you to mount them on your bike or on a wall. Some of them are quite fashionable.

I have a tendency to lose my keys and my AirTag has been a godsend. Can you imagine how great it would be to find your stolen trailer using your phone?

