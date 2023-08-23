RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Issue 2193

Today’s thought

“The mind once enlightened cannot again become dark.” ―Thomas Paine

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cuban Sandwich Day!

On this day in history: 1904 – The automobile tire chain is patented.

Tip of the Day

How to choose the right RV storage facility

By Gail Marsh

Soon we may need to choose a new place to store our RV. The company that currently provides space for our rig has just announced that it’s raising monthly fees. I suppose it’s because demand is up. Way up! We should have seen this coming. With more and more RVs purchased in recent years, more and more folks need a place to keep their rig when they’re not traveling. It’s the “supply and demand principle” in action. We have one month before our current lease expires. So, we have 30 days to choose an RV storage facility.

When searching for an RV storage space, there are several important things to consider. Here are the top considerations for us as we search.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Are cleaning, reconditioning and spot sealing part of state safety inspection for RV?

Dear Dave,

After simply asking for a Virginia state inspection for my RV ($20), a “reputable” RV service center gave me an estimate for replacing the (2 axles) bearings – $650, roof cleaning and reconditioning – $1300, and spot seal – $800 (whatever that is). All I asked for was a yearly inspection for $20. What should I actually expect for a state inspection for my 2017 Winnebago Fuse with 22k miles? I researched and these are some of the things on the VA Inspection list: wear in bushings, kingpins, ball joints, wheel bearings and tie rod ends… among the usual check of lights, horn, driver seat, etc. —Bobby, 2017 Winnebago FUSE 2017 (Ford Transit 350 HD Turbo)

RV Reviews

A more affordable Super C—Coachmen Entourage 330DS

By Tony Barthel

One of the fun things about attending the FROG International Rally in Goshen, Indiana, is that many of the divisions of Forest River bring out their latest and forthcoming models for people to check out. Included in the units on the floor was a Coachmen Entourage 330DS, a “Super C RV” that Coachmen’s rep, Nick Venice, described as specifically targeting the more affordable side of that market.

In the RV shop with Dustin

RV entry door basics and damage prevention

No matter what manufacturer, year, make, or model your RV is, your RV’s entry door is widely used in the industry. Today, I’m inspecting the entry door of a 2019 Grand Design Momentum RV. We’ll be looking for any signs of water damage, leaks, or other issues with the exterior of the RV.

Join me below as I explain more about the door, the door frame, the screen and some basic info that all RV owners should know.

Video of the day

How to do emergency canine CPR and save your dog

By Cheri Sicard

The short video tutorial below, demonstrated by Dr. Erica W. Tinson, BSc, BVSc (Hons), MVSc, could possibly save your dog during an emergency, by teaching you when and how to properly perform canine CPR.

Black tank horror story averted: Our RV almost flooded!

By Nanci Dixon

At about two in the morning my husband gets up to use the bathroom and steps into a flood plain. After catching himself from slipping on the wet tile floor, he turns on the light and sees an abundance of water running past the door. Unfortunately, he wakes me up, too. It has been pouring outside nonstop for six hours and our first thought was that the vent was open or it was coming in the air conditioner vents. Nope. Then, I notice that the black water tank was at 100%. It has never been at 100%! Find out what caused the near-disaster, and maybe save yourself from a similar fate.

Reader poll

What flavor milkshake do you like best?

Helpful resources

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Find those hidden ticks before they find you!

If you’re RVing in tick country and like hiking in the brush, you want to give ticks the “brush off” before they can latch onto your skin. Of course, you’ll have already doused yourself liberally with tick repellent before you set out, but on your return, the nasty critters can be hiding out on your clothing. Here’s the ticket: Use a lint roller over all clothing surfaces to snag the blood-sucking beasties before they can move.

Website of the day

The 10 best U.S. national parks to see wildlife

Ready to see birds and snakes and alligators? Bats and porpoises and sea turtles? Then this list from National Geographic is for you!

Recipe of the Day

Cheesy Italian Ricotta & Beef Pie

by Michaela Boers from Copley, OH

We love that this easy dinner recipe had so much flavor. It reminded us of an upside-down pizza. The cheese layer seriously adds so much cheesiness to the recipe. Crescent dough, brushed with garlic butter and fresh Parmesan cheese, is an excellent topping. We were a little concerned when we opened the oven that we overcooked this. The butter really browns the top, so don’t be concerned. It was perfect. A great recipe to whip up after a busy day of work.

Trivia

Groceries represent half of Walmart’s sales, while Target grocery sales are closer to 20 percent.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Finn is an almost-4-year-old Great Dane who loves to spend time in our 42-foot 5th wheel and travel with us. He’s a couch potato who enjoys hiking. Gus is a 4-month-old Labradoodle who is enjoying learning the RV lifestyle and who will hopefully be a good 5th wheel guest when he has some training under his belt.” —Patrick Porter

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.

Leave here with a laugh

