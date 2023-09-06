Have you ever gotten sick from handling your sewage hose?

Recently we posed a poll question sent to us by a reader (and it was a great question, Sandy!) and this week we’re doing the same. Reader Larry L. wrote, “How about a survey of how many people have gotten sick handling their sewage hose? I’ve camped for 70+ years. Never got sick.”

At first, we thought this question might not generate a lot of interest, but the more we thought about it the more we wondered… have many RVers gotten sick from their RV’s sewage hose? If so, YIKES!

So, have you, in your years of RVing, ever gotten sick from handling it?

Please vote and then leave a comment. You know we want to hear those stories!

(Psst: If you ever have a good question for a poll that you’d like us to ask, email us at editor (at) rvtravel.com. Thanks!)