If a stranger asked to use your RV bathroom, would you let them?

We received this poll question from a reader, Sandy, who told us she dreamt it! We love that you, our readers, dream about us! We’re honored! And thanks for the great question, Sandy. (Psst: If you ever have a good question for a poll that you’d like us to ask, email us at editor (at) rvtravel.com. Thanks!)

If a stranger approached your RV and asked if they could come inside and use the bathroom, would you let them? Would it depend on the person? On the location? On the time of day? On other circumstances? Would you never let a stranger use your RV’s bathroom?

Please, after you vote, leave a comment explaining your answer. We’re curious to hear your thoughts.