Saturday, August 26, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesReader Polls
Reader Polls

If a stranger asked to use your RV bathroom, would you let them?

By RV Travel
0

We received this poll question from a reader, Sandy, who told us she dreamt it! We love that you, our readers, dream about us! We’re honored! And thanks for the great question, Sandy. (Psst: If you ever have a good question for a poll that you’d like us to ask, email us at editor (at) rvtravel.com. Thanks!)

If a stranger approached your RV and asked if they could come inside and use the bathroom, would you let them? Would it depend on the person? On the location? On the time of day? On other circumstances? Would you never let a stranger use your RV’s bathroom?

Please, after you vote, leave a comment explaining your answer. We’re curious to hear your thoughts.

Previous article
Another French press with neat features: Stanley Boil + Brew coffee maker
Next article
Norcold RV fridges keep failing—I’m done! New Amish fridge is a winner!

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE