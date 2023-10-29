Make sure you go back to today’s newsletter to read some fascinating trivia about candy corn. It’s one of those things that you either love or hate… Which side are you on?

Every year, 35 million pounds of candy corn are made—that’s almost 9 billion pieces of the corn-shaped candy. Of course, the majority of that candy corn is eaten now, during the Halloween season, but it can still be found in stores year-round.

So tell us: Do you like candy corn? If not, leave a comment explaining why. We dare you to try a piece… you just might like it after all!

And guess what? I’m eating candy corn as I type this right now! Mmmmm! I’m on the “I love it!” team. Who’s with me?