Do you like candy corn?

By Emily Woodbury
Make sure you go back to today’s newsletter to read some fascinating trivia about candy corn. It’s one of those things that you either love or hate… Which side are you on?

Every year, 35 million pounds of candy corn are made—that’s almost 9 billion pieces of the corn-shaped candy. Of course, the majority of that candy corn is eaten now, during the Halloween season, but it can still be found in stores year-round.

So tell us: Do you like candy corn? If not, leave a comment explaining why. We dare you to try a piece… you just might like it after all!

And guess what? I’m eating candy corn as I type this right now! Mmmmm! I’m on the “I love it!” team. Who’s with me?

See! Holding a handful of the good stuff as I write this!
Emily Woodbury
Emily Woodburyhttps://www.rvtravel.com
Emily Woodbury is the editor here at RVtravel.com. She was lucky enough to grow up alongside two traveling parents, one domestically by RV (yep, Chuck Woodbury) and the other for international adventures, and has been lucky to see a great deal of our world (and counting!). She lives near Seattle with her dog and chickens. When she's not cranking out 365+ newsletters for RVtravel.com she's hiking, cooking or, well, probably traveling.
