RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 30, 2023

Issue 2241

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, RV videos, product reviews and more. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“They say I’m old-fashioned, and live in the past, but sometimes I think progress progresses too fast!” ―Dr. Seuss

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Publicist Day! It’s also National Candy Corn Day! Woohoo!

On this day in history: 1938 – Orson Welles broadcasts a radio adaptation of H. G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds, causing a massive panic in some of the audience in the United States.

Did you see the news? Click here for the latest news for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Deep clean your RV before storing it. You’ll be so glad you did

By Gail Marsh

Just so you know, I’m that person. The one who absolutely cannot leave for vacation until our sticks-and-bricks home is clean enough to pass a hospital inspection. Yes, I’m a clean freak. So, when it comes to storing the RV for the off-season, I get out my checklist. Hubby rolls his eyes (in a loving way) and also rolls up his sleeves. Then, we get busy!

First, a caveat: If we plan to do a complete, deep clean of our RV, it’s done over the span of several days. I try to keep current with cleaning the interior (vacuum, dust, disinfect sinks/shower surfaces) regularly as we live in the RV. Hubby does the same for the exterior, keeping up to date on RV maintenance throughout the camping season. This means some of the “To Do” items will only require and quick check and very little elbow grease.

The list (it’s a doozy!)

So, here’s our list. (You may want to sit down. Reserve your energy. You’re going to need it.) Remember! You don’t have to tackle the entire list at one time. Keep current on your rig’s upkeep and getting ready for off-season storage will be a snap!

Continue reading

Ask Dave

My RV’s floor squeaks with no apparent water damage. What can I look for?

Dear Dave,

My trailer’s kitchen floor and living room floor squeak, but there’s no water damage. What should I look for? Thank you. —Tammy, 2016 Keystone Denali TT

Read Dave’s answer

RV Reviews

2024 Cherokee Wolf Pup 13BC – Small but feature-packed

By Tony Barthel

For all the people who see RVs getting bigger and more complicated, allow me to present the Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup 13BC. This is a small, no slide travel trailer with a slightly unusual floor plan that makes me think of how vintage trailers used to be configured. This is one some people are either going to love, or they’re going to loathe. What’s unusual in here?

Find out here

In the RV Shop with Dustin

What is a vacuum breaker check valve and why do I need it?

By Dustin Simpson

There are so many questions about the black tank flush system, so here is a post to help out. You or your spouse may have noticed this vacuum breaker under a sink or behind a cabinet drawer. Here is some information and some pictures to help you understand what it does.

The black tank flushing system is a straightforward system that uses fresh water from a hose connection to flush your black tank to help clean it out.

Continue reading

Video of the day

Ghost hunter buys world’s most expensive ghost-hunting van RV

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below we join ghost hunter (yep, that is now a thing) CJ Faison for a tour of his new ghost-hunting van.

Besides being able to use the van as his mobile home on wheels just like any other van lifer, CJ’s Mercedes Sprinter van also houses his extensive ghost-hunting equipment so he is ready to hunt ghosts no matter where he roams.

Click here to watch

Nail-biting stories of sketchy people while camping. What to do?

By Jeff Clemishaw

I’m not sure what it is about the nature of full-time RV travel and boondocking, but the lifestyle seems to encounter sketchy (i.e., unreliable or unsafe) people from time to time while camping. Throughout my travels, I’ve run into several people that just seemed to be “off.” I suspect that other RVers here can say the same. Read more. Do you have any similar stories to tell? We want to hear them.

Reader poll

Do you like candy corn?

Tell us here

Where should you camp next? Find out!

This 50-state guide will show you the best campgrounds across the U.S. It gives you a regional, state-by-state breakdown of amazing outdoor accommodations, from campgrounds to RV resorts. It also breaks campsites down by your personality and desired amenities. Now that’s cool! It also highlights regional cuisine, attractions and activities. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Make your own water heater flusher

This is from our good friend George Bliss:

“This is the water heater flusher I made many years ago and it has served me well. It cannot break and it cannot come apart.

Step 1: Purchase a metal quick connect, as shown. If you already have quick connects, all you need is the one shown with threads on it. (NOTE: All makes of quick connects are not necessarily compatible.) If you buy one with a rubber “O” ring, then remove the “O” ring for the next step. (Not all makes utilize an “O” ring.)

Step 2: Take an 8″ (20 cm) piece of copper pipe to fit into the quick connect and solder in place.

Step 3: Solder a copper end cap onto the other end of the copper pipe.

Step 4: Drill a 1/4″ (6 mm) hole in the side of the end cap, as shown.

Step 5: Replace the “O” ring as applicable.

Your new water heater flusher will go into the hole used by the anode rod and, being in a quick connect, it will spin to spray left, right, up and down just by turning the copper pipe in the quick connect, and will thoroughly flush your water heater.” —Thanks, George!

Website of the day

Camping Crossword Puzzles

We apologize in advance if you spend the rest of your day doing crossword puzzles instead of whatever it was that you were supposed to be doing, but… these are fun!

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This would be the meanest, and we repeat, THE MEANEST, thing you could do to someone. And it’s in a place you couldn’t even have a video recorder—major bummer! See here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Shredded Pork Taquitos

by Jennifer H. from Portland, OR

Skip buying frozen taquitos and make your own pork taquitos at home. Not only is this an easy meal, but your family will also request them again and again. The majority of the meal is made in the slow cooker. Simmering with spices, oranges, and lime, the pork tenderloin is full of flavor. Once rolled and baked, the flour tortillas get delicious crunchy edges and are smothered in melted cheese.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Candy corn, initially named ‘Chicken Feed,’ originated in the late 1880s when George Renninger, an employee of the Wunderle Candy Company, first created it. In 1888, the Wunderle Candy Company became the first producer of candy corn. The Goelitz Confectionery Company, now known as Jelly Belly, started manufacturing it in 1898. While Jelly Belly still makes candy corn, the primary producer today is Brach’s Confections, owned by the Ferrara Candy Company. Brach’s manufactures around 7 billion candy corn pieces annually and holds an 85 percent share of the Halloween candy corn market.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Miss Molly, a nearly 13-year-old Lab/Newfoundland cross.” —Bonnie Pascucci

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

The smallest, most brilliant cutlery organizer for your RV

It’s like this was made for RVs! Usually cutlery organizers take up entire drawers, you know those ones that spread out and take up unnecessary space. This one doesn’t do that! This small compact tray organizes your cutlery in an amazing space-saving way. It fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery, so you’re not losing any space! Check it out and order one for yourself.

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks for sending, Steve B.!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here

Help desk: Contact us

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in many affiliate programs, including the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of the potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.