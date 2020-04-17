Are you doing your major grocery shopping online to be delivered to you?

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

Gail and I are self-isolating in our motorhome in Kingman, Arizona. We’re doing our best to avoid going out in public, at least where we’d be in close proximity to others. We had never done our grocery shopping online until three weeks ago, when we decided to give it a try.

We’re hooked. The Smiths Food and Drug in town, about five miles away, delivers. You pay an additional $10. We’ve ordered three times now. Last evening, for example, Gail placed an order for about 40 items including some fruit and vegetables. They were delivered to us at 11 a.m. this morning.

When you order, you can leave notes about each item, whether you will accept a generic or similar product, for example, or if you like your bananas ripe or slightly green. But Smith’s takes it one step further. The person who selects your products, who is the same person who delivers it, will text you with questions. This morning, our food picker, Teresa, texted Gail about the green beans. She didn’t think the regular ones looked very good, so she sent a photo of the organic ones, which looked great. So Gail ordered those. We paid a little more, but we got quality veggies, not crummy ones.

We’ll continue to use Smith’s for our groceries here in Kingman. And even when we return to our home in Seattle, we’ll probably find another store we like. It’s nice to not have to hop in the car and battle traffic (in Seattle that would be an issue), when you can just order online and the have your food within a few hours.

What about you? Have you ever done your MAJOR grocery shopping line to have it delivered?

