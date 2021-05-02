In your eyes, what is the perfect truck?

0
About 180,000 Ram pickup trucks from 2019 and 2020 have faulty floor mats.

“I’m retired and my wife works full-time . . . [so] I was left unsupervised.” That’s why reader Randall J. began an ambitious project: building his perfect truck!

You read that right! He will use a 1965 GMC heavy-duty truck body featuring a full-sized cab. His truck will have a Cummins diesel engine, four-wheel drive, heavy suspension, and everything else he’s ever wanted in a truck!

What’s more, Randall plans to make a solar-powered, slide-in truck camper for his perfect truck. “I’m building my dream,” he says.

How about you? If you had the money, time, skill, workspace, and tools, what would you include in your perfect truck? Please tell us by filling out the form below, or by leaving a comment. If you can, please try to keep your comment to 200 words or less. Thank you!

