Let’s talk about poop!

By Terri Nighswonger

Let’s be honest here, poop isn’t generally a topic we hear discussed around the campfire unless maybe you need advice on your backed-up black tank. But, if you’re like me and you have a pet, you pick it up multiple times a day. Well, you’re supposed to pick it up multiple times a day.

My purpose here isn’t to gross anyone out, but did you know:

Dog poop is not fertilizer and does not provide any benefit to the soil.

Dog poop is third on the list of contributors to contaminated water.

Dog poop washes into water supplies and kills wildlife.

Dog poop contains parasites, bacteria and viruses.

When I moved into the park where I currently live, I was appalled and grossed out by the “piles” that were everywhere. I’m sure readers can relate to the wayward dog owners who don’t pick up after their pets. Where I live, there is a fair amount of green space but it was particularly concentrated in an area near my trailer. Yuck!

For the first week or so, I managed to avoid stepping in it, but I really didn’t complain or say anything to the manager. I probably should have. I just ranted at my husband every time I came back in after I walked the dog. It was February and I didn’t see too many people out and about. I did notice later that the manager’s dog seemed to be a large contributor of some of that gross stuff. He runs loose when his owner is around…well, dogs off-leash is fodder for another discussion.

I also observed one of my neighbors, an older gentleman, who came through and cleaned it all up one afternoon. I was kind of humbled by that. All I wanted to do was whine and he was doing something about it. After that, I noticed him regularly picking it up and I thanked him. He had an old dog that recently died so I’m not sure if he will keep up the job. It might be my turn to take over.

The point is this: Every pet is their owner’s responsibility. No doubt, most of you RV pet owners can relate. The ones that can’t are probably part of the problem.

Do your part and just pick up that poop!

##RVT955