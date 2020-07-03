RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 3, 2020

Issue 1376

Today’s thought

“War is what happens when language fails.” ― Margaret Atwood

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fried Clam Day!

Attention anglers!

New Facebook Group, RV Parks where you can fish without a license.

Tip of the Day

Go slow at the dealership – Don’t let money burn a hole in your pocket

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

They call it “buyer’s remorse.” Here’s a real-life example: An RV shopper and his wife had in mind a new toy hauler. They’d done their research, they knew what they wanted. Once on a dealer’s lot things got a bit hairy. A different toy hauler caught their eye and soon they’d plunked down a $6,000 deposit and signed off on the contract, and a delivery date was scheduled.

Once back at home, the couple started doing a little pencil pushing. The RV they’d just bought turned out to be way over the limit of the towing capability of the family pickup truck. In the “heat of the moment” of shopping, that all-important factor had been forgotten. The research previously done was for the “first rig” and it was well within the scope of the tow vehicle – but, oh dear, that new, flashy rig was irresistible. What’s to be done? Could they get out of that contract? Continue reading.

How well do you know your putty tape?

If you do much RV maintenance or repair, chances are good you’ve encountered “putty tape.” This sticky material is a regular performer between windows and walls, roof vents and roofs, and a host of other places where a gasket-like substance is needed to help seal out moisture. For our purposes, there are two types of “putty tape” in play: regular and butyl. How do you decide which to use? Find out here.

Yesterday’s featured article: It pays to stop at tourist bureaus and visitor centers

Reader poll

How would you compare the condition of today’s interstate highways to 20 years ago?

Quick Tip

Keep your Welcome mat flat

Parked on a concrete RV pad? Keep your Welcome mat from blowing away or bunching up by sticking it down with duct tape.

Remember to maintain those slide seals!

If you’ve heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slide outs, it means your seals are sticking and/or drying out! Using a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks is recommended to avoid drying and cracking. Once they begin to wear and show damage, they are no longer working to their fullest capacity. We recommend using Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner – it works like a charm.

Random RV thought

When you get to a new RV park or campground, take a walk around the whole thing. You’ll meet your neighbors (from a safe distance, of course), see the sights, and you’ll feel better after you’ve stretched your legs and learned the lay of the land.

Website of the day

50 4th of July recipes

Country Living brings you 50 easy 4th of July recipes for a tasty day! If you’re BBQing, can we come?

Stick no more!

An RVtravel.com reader recommended this white graphite powder as the perfect fix for sticky windows. Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. He said his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple “puff” of white graphite powder. Why the white? “It doesn’t make a mess like the black stuff!” he explained.

Trivia

In 2012, a man wore 60 shirts and nine pairs of pants on a flight from China to Africa because he didn’t want to pay to check his bag. Impressive, huh? And hot…

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our beautiful little Emmie.” — Richard Rogge



Leave here with a laugh

I have sexdaily dyslexia.

