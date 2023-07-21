Pop-up bug tent: Under the Weather Mega Mesh Pod keeps the bugs away!

This extra large pop-up bug tent by Under the Weather has quickly become one of my favorite summer RV accessories.

Like many RVers, I camp in many breathtakingly beautiful spots around the country. Besides bucolic scenery, these inspiring places have something else in common: pesky bugs, and lots of them.

Constant harassment by flies or becoming the all-you-can-eat buffet for swarms of mosquitoes can truly put a damper on an otherwise perfect trip. Not to mention, is there any sound in the world that’s more annoying than an insect buzzing around your ears?

For a practical solution while hanging out around camp, Under the Weather’s Mega Mesh Pod provides a reliable escape from mosquitoes, no-see-ums, flies, bees, gnats, and more.

Its fine-gauge mesh sides keep insects out while not impeding your view or the fresh airflow. The pod is large enough for the family to gather in for dinner or game-playing. It can also provide an extra screened room outside your RV for extra living space.

A vinyl floor keeps the inside sealed from those pesky critters. The pod even comes with a rain fly so it works in the rain too. Small stakes are also included and the pod is constructed so that you can stake it down should you need or choose.

After watching some of the videos on how to set up the tent and then refold it for storage, I was skeptical if it would really be as easy as it appeared. I needn’t have worried. I was able to do it, by myself, the very first time I tried. It took me slightly longer than in the video the first time, but once you’ve done it, it gets easier and quicker.

Folding and storing the pop-up bug tent pod would have been a little challenging without watching the video, but once you see how to do it, the pod kind of does the work for you. If you want to see it in action, check out the short videos on this page.

What I especially liked about the Under the Weather Mega Mesh pop-up bug tent

It really works to keep bugs out.

It packs flat so it can fit in lots of spaces. True, it does need some space, as even though it packs 3 1/2 inches flat, the circumference of the round bag is still 34 inches. I pack mine standing in the back seat of my truck behind the storage bin I keep there.

The Mega Mesh Pod comes with its own zippered storage bag that holds the tent, rain fly and stakes.

The rain fly is a nice feature for rainy weather.

The mesh bug screen tent pods also provide shade from the hot sun and up to 50 SPF protection from harsh UV rays.

It’s large enough to comfortably seat 4 to 6 people.

It really is quick and easy to set it up and put it away.

What can be improved upon?

Honestly, I can’t think of a thing. It functioned exactly as it should. I showed it to a group of RVing friends who were equally impressed.

About the only thing I can think of is that the 34-inch packed circumference is large, but that’s the nature of the beast in a pop-up bug tent of this scale.

Learn more about the Under the Weather Mega Mesh Pod here.

