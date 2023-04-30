Saturday, April 29, 2023

In every RV tech’s toolbox: The most popular RV roof and body tool

By Dustin Simpson
In this video, Dustin shows you a tool that is in every RV technician’s toolbox: a plastic scraper! It’s used for so many repairs: decal removal, RV roof sealant removal, RV body silicone removal, to pop an RV molding, to install and remove RV insert moldings, and more (just to name a few). Dustin shares his tips and tricks on how he grinds down scrapers to make repair and maintenance easier with this handy tool.

Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
