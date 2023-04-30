In every RV tech’s toolbox: The most popular RV roof and body tool

In this video, Dustin shows you a tool that is in every RV technician’s toolbox: a plastic scraper! It’s used for so many repairs: decal removal, RV roof sealant removal, RV body silicone removal, to pop an RV molding, to install and remove RV insert moldings, and more (just to name a few). Dustin shares his tips and tricks on how he grinds down scrapers to make repair and maintenance easier with this handy tool.
- CRL Tapered End Windshield Stick Setting Tool – Pack of 5
- C.R. LAURENCE CRL216HWS CRL Tapered Tip Stick and Handle
- InstallBay Kent Auto Body Degreaser 20 Oz Can
