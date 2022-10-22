These products are RVers’ “must-haves” while RVing

A friend and newbie travel trailer owner asked me what five items he MUST have on his RV travels. Not the usual stuff like sewer hose, water hose, etc., that we all know. He wants those items above and beyond the obvious. I asked a group of Facebook RV friends for suggestions. So, based on this totally unscientific survey, I divided the many responses into two categories.

If it ain’t broke now, it will be later

I find it interesting that folks who “go RVing” to relax and get away consider work-related items as the most necessary. Over 90 percent of respondents suggested items that one may need to repair a mechanical/electrical failure. The number one mentioned was fasteners, everything from duct tape to bungee cords, from zip ties to rope. Several even added office binder clips to the list. (I don’t get that one.)

Coming in at a close second were tool-related items. These included not only a well-rounded tool bag/box, but an assortment of stainless steel nuts, bolts, and screws. Add to that replacement fuses, volt meter, batteries, and a battery charger to cover the electrical side of enjoying being on the road.

Honorable mention goes to those who listed items to prevent problems. This included things like surge protectors, water regulators, awning tie-downs, and cable converters 30/50 and 50/30. The same goes for safety items like X-chocks, extra keys, a Ring doorbell (?), and a real fire extinguisher. Oh, let’s not forget the WD-40.

Relax and enjoy with a few extra indulgences

Finally, folks got around to mentioning stuff to make life a bit more comfortable. A few of those are helpful in the kitchen like a Keurig coffee maker, an air fryer, and a countertop ice maker. Others need a stick vacuum, Dish satellite, solar lights and a mattress topper. One noted a good old-fashioned fly swatter. (Can you even find one of those anymore?)

Of course, right up at the top was the adult beverages—you know, fine wine, beer (a 30-pack) and the whiskey brothers Jim and Jack. A very few noted that the “spouse” should be on the list, as well as a lot of money.

Well, there you have it. My unscientific, informal survey of MUST-HAVE items that I will pass along to my newbie friend. Of course, others have put more thought into this than my friends. If you are like me, you find a few things missing from this list. It will be interesting to know what those are.

Until next time, Happy Travels.

##RVT1075