Pros and cons of electric bikes, Part 1: Pros

In my series on bike categories, I listed the four primary types of bikes: road, mountain, gravel, and hybrid. My conclusion was that hybrid bikes are the best bet for the majority of RVers.

Hybrid bikes, like the others listed, come in two primary variations: electric and non-electric. The electric style has a motor that’s powered by a battery and provides pedaling assistance. In some types of ebikes, you can zip along without pedaling at all, just using a throttle (like a motorcycle). Other types only provide help when you’re pedaling.

This column is the first of a two-parter on the pros and cons of having an ebike vs. a muscle-power-only bike. We’ll focus on the good stuff today, and next week we’ll look at the downsides of ebikes. (Remember that this list isn’t exhaustive. I’ll just be covering the main benefits, although there are others.)

Pro No. 1: Less stress. You’ll get there faster and easier on an ebike. If you’re going up and down hills, either on the road or offroad, this can make a huge difference. As we age, it gets harder to do big, sustained efforts, and having that assistance becomes more and more necessary.

No. 2: Going farther. You can see a lot more of the countryside when you’re on an ebike. You can take bigger loops. And since being outside, seeing lots of beautiful places, is why you have an RV in the first place, this will allow you to enjoy even more of that beauty.

No. 3: Car replacement. Not everyone does this, but for an increasing number of RVers, an ebike can replace dragging a car along behind you, or unhitching your tow vehicle every time you need to run to the store to get more coffee. Ebikes are great at hauling stuff, and most hybrid ebikes have rear racks and other types of racks for carrying even more.

No. 4: Injuries and disabilities. Many folks recovering from injury simply can’t pedal a bike with their own power. And for those with physical disabilities, it can be a lifelong issue. In those situations, an ebike can be just what the doctor ordered.

No. 5: Good for the environment. Ebikes produce no emissions, unlike cars. They have motors, yes, but no combustion engines like those in cars and motorcycles. (That environmental boost also means more money in your pocket, since you’re not using gas.)

No. 6: Keeping up with your significant other. This is a less-obvious and less-common benefit, but more useful than you might think. Often one partner will be a stronger rider than the other, and it can be challenging to ride together when one is a lot faster. An ebike can eliminate those disparities, and let you ride side-by-side with your sweetheart.

As you can see, there are lots of good reasons to consider an ebike over a non-powered bike. Next time, we’ll take a look at the other side of that coin. Until then, happy riding!

Keith Ward, a veteran journalist, writes about cycling, health, and the intersection of the two at thediabeticcyclist.substack.com. If you like ebikes and cycling, sign up for his newsletter here. You’ll get great content about all aspects of cycling life, and even learn a thing or two! He’s all about helping you improve your life through an improved diet and exercise.

