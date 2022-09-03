The best eBike for RVers: Electric Bikes 101

By Cheri Sicard

I have been seeing loads of eBikes in my recent cross-country travels. This accessory’s popularity among RVers is self-evident anywhere such creatures gather and camp, but what is the best eBike for RVers? How do you begin to even research the topic?

The video below makes an excellent place to get yourself up to speed with eBikes, even if you are a complete beginner—regardless of whether you want to RV with an eBike or have one at home.

But if you are an RVer there are extra tips and content for you beyond the basics. After all, you will not be riding your eBike from town to town and will need to transport it.

Ross, from RV Tips & Travels, also discusses how to secure your eBike when on the road since an eBike can be a substantial investment, but one that comes with lots of rewards.

This video is not about why you need an eBike. And it’s not even about eBike brands. Instead, it seeks to give those new to electric bicycles the information they will need to choose an eBike that best meets their individual needs. Or not, if they find this an unnecessary item for their RV lifestyle.

After watching you will know what features are available, what to look for and what questions to ask, and much more.

If you already know a little about eBikes, the video comments conveniently list chapters, so you can skip ahead to the information you need without having to watch the entire 13 1/2 minutes.

Electric bicycle topics covered include:

What is an eBike and how do they work?

The three eBike classes and what they do—an important first choice.

eBike laws and helmet laws—they are different in every state!

Frames and tires—these will depend on how and where you intend to use the bike.

Batteries—this will impact the lifespan and efficiency of your eBike and how far you will be able to travel on a charge.

Motors—this will matter for faster response and better speed when climbing.

Accessories—fenders, luggage racks, braking and gear systems, and more are discussed.

Assembly—As most eBikes are purchased online, some minor assembly is usually required.

RV Tips & Travels’ choice and bikes.

Securing and transporting your bikes.

While discussing all these topics, Ross imparts little tips and bits of eBike wisdom that can really help anyone searching for an eBike know what they need to make an informed decision on what is the best RV eBike for their individual needs.

