Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Maintenance & Repair

What you need to do to protect the exterior body of your RV

By Dustin Simpson
0

Maintaining the exterior body of your RV is essential to keep it looking good and protect it from the elements. Here are some tips for RV exterior body maintenance:

Regular washing: Wash the RV’s exterior regularly, especially after trips or when it gets dirty. Use a soft brush or sponge, mild soap, and water. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning materials, as they can damage the RV’s finish.

Rinse thoroughly: After washing, make sure to rinse the RV thoroughly to remove all soap residue. Leftover soap can cause streaks and damage the paint over time.

Waxing: Apply quality automotive wax to the RV’s exterior at least once or twice a year. Waxing helps protect the paint from UV rays, road grime, and other contaminants.

Inspect seals and caulking: Regularly inspect all seals and caulking around windows, doors, roof vents, and seams. Repair any cracks or gaps to prevent water leaks, which can lead to costly water damage.

Roof maintenance: Clean and inspect the roof periodically to remove dirt, debris, and tree sap. Check for any signs of damage or leaks and repair them promptly.

Roof maintenance

Tire care: Keep the RV tires properly inflated and check for signs of wear or damage regularly. Rotate the tires as recommended by the manufacturer to ensure even wear.

Wheel maintenance: Clean the wheels and hubcaps regularly to prevent brake dust and grime buildup, which can be corrosive.

Awning care: If your RV has an awning, clean it regularly using mild soap and water. Allow it to dry completely before retracting it to prevent mold and mildew growth.

Bug removal: After a trip, promptly remove any bug splatters from the RV’s front and windshield using a bug remover or a mixture of water and baking soda.

Avoid harsh elements: Whenever possible, park your RV in a covered area to protect it from harsh weather conditions, such as extreme heat, hail, or heavy rain.

Gutter cleaning: Clean the gutters regularly to ensure they are free from debris, which can lead to water pooling and potential damage.

Proper storage: If you’re storing your RV for an extended period, choose a location that offers protection from the elements. Consider using an RV cover to shield it from UV rays and weather.

Inspect for damage: Regularly inspect the exterior for any signs of damage, such as dents, scratches, or cracks. Address any issues promptly to prevent further damage.

RV covers: Consider using an RV cover when the vehicle is not in use for an extended period. A well-fitted cover can protect the exterior from dirt, UV rays, and other elements.

By following these maintenance tips, you can help prolong the life of your RV’s exterior and ensure it remains in good condition for many years of enjoyment.

Warning to those who use the truck washes

Double-check the type of soap truck washes use. In some cases, it is too strong and will cause the roof and body sealants to dry out and crack.

Check the soap you use

Make sure that you’re not using household soap with lemon, lime, citrus, or bug and tar removers in them.

The products I use to wash and wax RVs:

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
