Trashy Quartzsite “ghetto” just keeps on growing

From the Facebook group Quartzsite Happenings

A couple months back as I was driving to the claim, a coyote, running across a wash, caught my eye because of the large white garbage bag in his mouth. A little farther down the road I see this. It is within spitting distance from town in a ‘DAY USE ONLY’ area.

I took pictures, only because I knew they’d leave all that trash. Yesterday, I drove by and the trailer was gone…but the trash stayed. There are at least 15 campers and tents in this one ‘day use only area’ alone and one even has a deck attached. One thing they all have in common is there is trash all around them. There are absolutely no facilities whatsoever out here and each one looks like this.

THIS STARTED HERE LAST YEAR and has grown. I used to see a lady walking her dog every morning on this BLM road, but not anymore. It is now not so friendly.

BLM is definitely not the best stewards of our land. After enough people complain or someone gets hurt they’ll move them out, but all the trash will stay. I know the story the agencies use… too much land/roads to cover and not enough manpower; but, it’s awful funny I always see stuff like this and they don’t. Seems like there is always money for new trucks but not manual labor. This is a disgrace!

Places like this are so bad for nature and people. You can see Quartzsite in the background of this picture. With that being said, there are absolutely no facilities here and all that trash draws the wildlife here then to town – and the coyotes in town get shot and all because of this.

I’ve dealt with BLM and met some really good ones and ones not so much. Sadly, BLM has had to have driven past this; it’s been like this for over a year. The only power I have is through you, social media. If this gets shared enough BLM will have no choice but to do their job. I believe it’s BLM’s job to also clean up the trash that is left behind – they are stewards of our land. It is a health hazard and could be very dangerous for someone that’s not a professional as you have no idea what’s in the bags. And now there’s so much garbage that it looks like dump trucks will be needed. Please help me by sharing this. I think it’s the only way we can stop this.

Thank you so much and the wildlife thanks you, too.

Readers, you can share this on your social media pages using one of the icons near the top of the page.