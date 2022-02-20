Ram seeks customers’ consulting in making new electric truck

Consumers won’t exactly build the first Ram 1500 battery electric vehicle (BEV), but the truck manufacturer is seeking input from customers on its pending 2024 pickup.

Ram has debuted RamRevolution.com. It gives customers an inside look and the opportunity to provide their real-world input as its electric trucks are developed.

The Ram Revolution insider program will provide consumers with unique content and a closer connection with the Ram brand and its electric-vehicle (EV) philosophy.

Another component of the truck’s marketing is the New Ram Real Talk Tour. It’s a series of yearlong conversations with truck owners to better understand what an electric pickup truck must do to meet their needs.

The truck maker is hoping to deliver fully electrified trucks in the majority of its segments by 2025 and throughout its lineup by no later than 2030.

As part of today’s Ram Revolution announcement, the brand showcased images of a concept vehicle that is being developed with customer input to inspire the design of the upcoming Ram 1500 BEV. In addition, the Ram brand launched a new video manifesto, “Spark.”

The Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division in 2009. Its lineup includes the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City.

