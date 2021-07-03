Ram goes wild with 2022 Limited Edition 10th Anniversary truck

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Ram later this year will introduce the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition. It will feature wood accents, metal finishing kit, upgraded leather and an exclusive Blue Shade exterior paint color.

Available with a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 with eTorque or a 3-liter EcoDiesel V-6, both offerings will be propelled by eight-speed automatic transmissions. The Special Edition will be available in two- and four-wheel drive.

The trucks will also come fitted with Ram’s multifunction tailgate, a Mopar center-mounted bed step and an adjustable cargo tie-down system.

Ram Trucks celebrates with top-line Special Edition

Further, it will feature quilted leather-wrapped seats and door inserts, a new suede headliner and A-pillar and visor highlights. A 10th Anniversary badge will be located on the center console lid. A 10th Anniversary graphic will also be featured on the driver’s information screen on start-up.

The interior also receives a new Indigo/Sea Salt Gray color scheme, accented with Aluminum Litho bezels, a unique shifter center cap, and a metal pedal kit. Standard features will also include a premium 19-speaker audio system and a 12-inch Uconnect display.

The manufacturer reports the 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary Edition will carry an MSRP of $60,175. It’s $3,025 more than a 2021 Ram 1500 Limited, excluding the $1,695 destination charge. It’s expected to be available to the public later this year.

