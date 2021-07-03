Saturday, July 3, 2021
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Pickup Trucks

One millionth Toyota Tacoma could fetch 100K at auction

By James Raia
Now in its mid-20s, it’s time for a Toyota Tacoma celebration. One pickup truck fan may get the biggest prize – the one-millionth unit of the iconic small truck. It was assembled Oct. 4, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas, and has been driven only 158 miles.

The truck, which may reach a value of $100,000, will be for sale during Mecum Auctions‘ three-day presence at Monterey Auto Week, Aug. 12-14. A 1995 Toyota Tacoma cost between $17,000 and $19,000 new.

The one-millionth Toyota Tacoma made will be auctioned Aug. 12-14 during Monterey Auto Week.

Carrying lot #R285, the Army Green TRD Pro model will come with a letter from Toyota verifying its production number

Toyota Tacoma: Once 17K, now 100K?

The truck has a 3.5-liter V-6 engine, which produces 278 hp and 265 lb-ft of torque. It advances with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The TRD Pro model is equipped with Fox internal bypass shocks, 16-inch TRD alloy wheels, underbody skid plates, a more aggressive front fascia and Rigid Industries LED fog lights.

A replacement for the Hilux, the Tacoma is engineered with a greater priority on ride quality, handling, comfort and safety over ruggedness and payload capacity.

Beginning in 2018, the Tacoma compiled its biggest sales years, including a record-high 248,810 sold in 2019. The truck’s sales volume in the United States in 2018 was 245,659. Last year, the tally was 238,806. It’s the only three years the Tacoma has sold more than 200,000 units a year in the United States.

For more information, visit: Mecum Auctions

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

