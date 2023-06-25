Random Act of Kindness: The young man at McDonald’s

By Chuck Woodbury

I came across this on a social media site. In a world that is often depressing, reading this made my day. I hope it does the same for you. It is credited to Brittany Reed, who wrote:

I am praying this reaches this young man’s parents!

Tonight as I was leaving football practice with my three kiddos my 4-year-old was so tired he started crying as we were getting in the van. My 7-year-old daughter started crying because I told her we were having red potatoes as a side for dinner and clearly she wasn’t a fan, soooooo I threw my hands up and said FORGET it — McDonald’s tonight!!

We go through the drive through, order food, all three kids are now crying for one reason or the other. I go to pay — I LEFT MY PURSE AT HOME. Now I wanted to cry. I look at the young man with tears in my eyes just from being stressed and annoyed and say, “Hun, I am so sorry but I have to cancel that order. I left my purse at home when we went to football tonight.” WITHOUT HESITATION he takes out his wallet and swipes his card before I could even say, “No, I will be right back!”

He replies, “No, it’s totally fine, my pleasure.”

I snapped a quick picture and asked his name to which he replied “Wyatt, ma’am.” I told him I would be right back with cash; he tried hard to talk me out of it.

I just want his parents to know how KIND & COMPASSIONATE their son was tonight! He made this stressed out momma pause for a moment and realize this is exactly what we parents are trying to do, raise great humans. Well, Wyatt, sir, you are an amazing human!

I went back and handed him cash and had to make him take it because he didn’t want to take more than he had paid. Buy I wanted him to know that when you put good out in the world it comes back to you tenfold!

Wyatt, do not let this world change your kind heart, young man, for it’s people like YOU that will change this world for the better!

