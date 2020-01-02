Reader Letter: New RVing slogan needed

Chuck,

I think RVers needing a new slogan to replace the no-longer-true “where you want, when you want.” Maybe you should run a contest to see who can come up with the best (or funniest) one.

If you do, may I have the honor of submitting the first two?

• Plan where you’ll be, or get rid of your RV.
• All parks full, once the exception, now the rule.”
—Jim Swickard

Dear Jim,

Here are mine:

• Go where you want, when you want, and then stay at Walmart.
• Go where you want, then when you can’t find space in a decent RV park get a room at Motel 6, which will cost the same.
* * *
I’d love to hear from other readers. Send to editor@rvtravel.com .
—Chuck
Wolfe
Go one of three places, in 12-18 months. You still won’t have a powered site.

Reach out and touch your neighbors — just open your awning!

All the noise, half the voltage, no dumpsite.

Go where you want (*2 choices) whenever you want (*any of 4 separate days). Have fun with your family (*as long as they aren’t kids) and enjoy the amenities (a green pool) in our luxury clubhouse (*shack). Boondockers welcome (generator hours: 11AM-11:15AM). Get back to nature (*sandwiched into a parking lot)!!!

4 hours ago
