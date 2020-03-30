RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Our plans gone in an instant”

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is one story:

Three-year plan….postponed! We have planned our retirement trip for three years, and in an instant, it’s all postponed indefinitely and our brand-new motorhome sits in storage! Thankfully we purchased a park model in Mesa, Arizona, just two months ago. We weren’t sure why God led us to buy it at the time, but we understand now!

We’re currently in this RV resort that was beaming with activities just two weeks ago, but is now a ghost town.

We’ve been riding our Lectric eBikes every couple of days for exercise and to get outdoors. On the other days, I cook meals and take them to a neighbor who we heard about – he’s on hospice care at home and has no family here to care for him. Every other day we bring two meals to him, along with fruit and vegetables. This has given us a purpose and it’s our pleasure to help another human being in need. Someone who knows him told us our meals are the only home-cooked meals he’s had in a very long time – he normally lives on frozen ready-made meals or canned food.

God bless you, our country, the world.

— Cynthia Perrin

