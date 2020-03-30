RV Coronavirus News Update, March 30, 2020

Please send your news about the coronavirus pandemic as it applies to RVers to editor@rvtravel or submit it here.

Motorists entering Florida are being directed to weigh stations by law enforcement officers who will allow them to either return to the interstate or to pull aside for further screening. The travelers will need to complete a form with each traveler’s contact information and trip details. Failure to complete the form and failure to follow any isolation or quarantine order from DOH are a violation of Florida law.

Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado will delay the opening of the Piñon Flats Campground from April 1 to May 1 (or later).

California State Parks announced yesterday that it is temporarily closing vehicle access at all 280 state parks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The announcement came one day after many state parks experienced visitation surges that made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social distancing practices.

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo signed an order that will demand all travelers coming into the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hovenweep Campground in Hovenweep National Monument in Utah and Colorado will be closed through April or until guidance changes.

All campgrounds are closed in Nevada’s Great Basin National Park.

In the town of Emerald Isle, Florida, nobody can rent a hotel or motel room, rental housing unit, condominium, RV campsite, primitive campsite or any other accommodation through Wednesday, April 29.

Designated campgrounds in Arkansas’ Buffalo National River Park closed today to overnight stays, temporarily transitioning to day use only, with hours of 6 a.m.–8 p.m.

Currently, BLM-managed lands in Arizona are open, including campgrounds, day-use areas and trails. Existing rules and regulations apply. Entrance and day-use fees have been waived. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals and use of special areas will remain in effect. BLM lands remain available for dispersed camping and other outdoor recreation activities, unless otherwise prohibited.

FREE FISHING: The Missouri Department of Conservation is waiving permit requirements for residents and non-residents through April 15 for sport fishing and daily trout tags for anglers whose fishing privileges are not otherwise suspended. So go ahead and drop in your line. Good luck!

All of Montana’s Lolo National Forest campgrounds, rental cabins and lookouts will be temporarily closed at least through April 30. All outhouses and public restrooms located in the forest area will also be closed.

The BLM Vale District, Idaho, has temporarily closed its campgrounds and recreation sites until further notice. They include all developed Vale BLM campgrounds in Malheur County and on the Baker Resource Area.

Costco has expanded its hours for members ages 60 and older and for those with physical impairments to Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Many or most developed campgrounds and certain other recreation sites on the Idaho Panhandle National Forests will be closed until further notice for the health and safety of visitors and staff. A full list of restricted areas is available here.

TOILET PAPER THIEVES: Campgrounds and restrooms in the Amistad National Recreation Area near Del Rio, Texas, known for its lake that spans the U.S.–Mexico border, had partly reopened last week. But it has closed again, including its campgrounds, in part because of people cutting padlocks off toilet paper dispensers in restrooms to steal the toilet paper, which caused extensive damage.

Iowa’s state parks have closed restrooms through April 15 and will limit camping to enclosed campers due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Visitors must bring their own hand sanitizers because no soap will be provided.

Effective immediately, all Redwood National and State Parks parking areas are closed to vehicles. The parks are along or near U.S. 101 in Northern California.

Barricades are up and signs notify visitors to Alberta’s provincial parks that they are closed. Only foot traffic can enter.

Most KOA campgrounds are open, but some are closed. Here’s an update of what’s closed. Because of the unusual situation, KOA has suspended its $10 cancellation fee through the end of April.

