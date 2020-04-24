Take a look inside this incredible retro RV!

We’ll bet you a brand-new Airstream that you’ve never seen anything as neat as this before!

Arno van der Naald (in Belgium) posted these photos of his RV on the We love Old Campers and Motorhomes Facebook page. He writes, “Here an impression of my 71 Van Hool. It used to be a city bus in Brussels, Belgium. Built it 5 years ago.” He explains to a commenter that it does indeed run and drive.

One Facebook commenter points out that the RV looks like a retro ’50s diner. It does!

