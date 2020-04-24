RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 24, 2020

Issue 1326, Friday, April 24, 2020

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “I can picture myself on the road of adventure”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“The countdown had officially begun, only 39 more days of work. I was finally joining my husband in retirement and ready to start our adventure as part-time, full-timers. In preparation for this adventure, we had purchased our 2019 Winnebago Travato. SKOWT, as we named her, was our vehicle for this freedom that we anticipated…” Continue reading Tish’s story.

Tip of the Day

Cool, clear, fresh and FREE water

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Pity the poor city dweller: Getting a decent drink of good tasting water usually boils down to buying bottled water, or maybe chucking some money in a vending machine for a gallon of “purified” tap water. If you’re in Western Washington, the story can be different. Remember the old “Olympia Beer” commercials of yesteryear, featuring the always invisible but certainly mischievous “artesians”? … Continue reading to find out where you can get free water from an artesian well.

Stick no more!

An RVtravel.com reader recommended this white graphite powder as the perfect fix for sticky windows. Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. He said his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple “puff” of white graphite powder. Why the white? “It doesn’t make a mess like the black stuff!” he explained.

Hard water hard on RV plumbing? Try vinegar!

Some parts of the country have to deal with hard water and the resulting plumbing failures due to the stuff making deposits inside pipes and even eating through fittings. Some RVers swear by “the vinegar treatment.” Once a year, it is said, a solution of white vinegar and water should be pumped through the RV water system, allowed to sit and dissolve hard water deposits. Here is how some RVers handle this problem.

Yesterday’s featured article: How long can canned food last?

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Easily hang heavy objects in your RV

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some here.

Readers tell us

For self-quarantining couples, how well are you getting along? Find out what fellow RVing couples said here.

Sing along with The Beatles tomorrow morning!

Tomorrow morning at 9am PST and 12 noon EST, join The Beatles on their YouTube channel for a Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long YouTube Watch Party! Here’s the link. Have fun!

Tire problems? It could be your tires’ valves!

Tire expert Roger Marble explains why tires’ valves are so important. Bad valves can not just cause leaks, but can actually lead to tire failure. Watch the video.

Quick Tip

Make sure your pet is comfortable when traveling

Introducing Rover or Fluffy to RV travel? Make sure they have a comfortable bed for traveling. If you’re headed for cold or damp country with an older pet, consider springing for a heated pet bed. Whatever you choose, let your pal get used to it at home before traveling.

Say goodbye to goop!

Have you ever seen the sediment that collects in your water heater? You probably don’t want to. Camco’s water tank rinser is an easy-to-use gadget that is a must-have for any RVer. The tank rinser will get out all the yucky sediment that’s been sitting at the bottom of your water heater and, most importantly, will extend the life of it too. Read the many positive reviews, and get one for yourself here.

Random RV Thought

Here’s an assignment for you while you’re in self-quarantine. Write a letter to an old friend. Not an email, but a letter. Tell him or her how much their friendship has meant to you through the years. They will feel warm and fuzzy when they receive the letter, and you will feel good for writing it. And here’s another idea: Buy up a bunch of postcards and send them off to your kids or grandkids with a “Wish you were here” kinda message.

Website of the day

The Florida Keys’ top 14 experiences

Don’t miss these sights and experiences if you’re planning a trip to the Florida Keys. (Save us a piece of that Key Lime Pie, please!)

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

Mike Sokol says: “I found this nifty tester online and have been using it in a variety of voltage checking situations. It performs all of the 3-light tests for outlet polarity, open ground, open neutral, etc., as well as being a 3-digit digital voltage indicator. In addition, it performs a standard 5 mA GFCI safety test – which you should be performing on all of your GFCI outlets once a month (or at least once a camping season).” Read more about it here.

Trivia

Louis Braille invented Braille, a writing system of raised dots that allows blind people to read, but did you know he was only 15 when he invented the system? He learned a military code language, Sonography, that could be read by touch and then simplified it. His classmates picked it up and soon it became the standard language for the blind.

*How do whales in the Caribbean differ from whales in other oceans? The answer is fascinating so make sure you read yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Leave here with a laugh

On a Facebook page for beginning artists, one asked, “Any suggestions for painting dogs?” Another responded, “Wait until they’re asleep.”

