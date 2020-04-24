RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “I can picture myself on the road of adventure”

CAVEAT: Comments, posts and/or tips in our newsletters are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or its staff.

EDITOR’S NOTE: We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Tish’s story:

The countdown had officially begun, only 39 more days of work. I was finally joining my husband in retirement and ready to start our adventure as part-time, full-timers.

In preparation for this adventure, we had purchased our 2019 Winnebago Travato. SKOWT, as we named her, was our vehicle for this freedom that we anticipated. We have had several RVs over the years – from tents, tent trailers, a small trailer, a restored VW Westfalia, and now our beloved class B van. We decided that we wanted to be travelers rather than campers when we first entered the retirement life and that a small, reliable class B would give us that opportunity.

As a trial of life on the road, we spent several weeks during the last two summers on the road, first in the Westfalia and then most recently in the new van. We anticipated my retirement from education at the end of May, when we’d hit the road to continue our adventures. But that all has changed dramatically as I finish out my last 26 days of work in a way I had never imagined.

As schools closed and students remained at home, teachers and others in education have begun remote or distance learning. For my school district, this is a whole new world with a huge learning curve for most of the teachers. My job as a curriculum specialist is to support the teachers as they set up their online classrooms. Hours filled with learning new platforms, creating an online curriculum, supporting students and parents, and answering multitudes of questions. School days have never been so long. After 25 years as a teacher, I could never have imagined this would be how I would slip into retirement.

Plans to hit the road are on hold for now and our van sits in the driveway waiting for us to set her free. When I need a break from some of the craziness in the world right now, I sneak out to the driveway, open the door and retreat into my happy place. I can smell the trees, feel the fresh air and picture myself on the road of adventure. It’s going to happen, just not exactly when we’d planned.

— Tish Reed

