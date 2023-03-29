Wednesday, March 29, 2023

RV Recalls

REV Group motorhomes recalled: Door latch may fail

By RV Travel
0

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2023 Fleetwood Bounder, Flair, Flex, Fortis, Southwind, Discovery, Discovery LXE, Frontier, Frontier GTX, Pace Arrow, Holiday Rambler Admiral, Eclipse, Invicta, Vacationer, Armada, Endeavor, Navigator, Nautica, and American Coach American Tradition motorhomes.

The entry door latch may fail and thus not allow entry or exit. The inability to enter or exit the vehicle in an emergency increases the risk of injury or even death. As many as 479 coaches may be involved in the recall, which was issued March 14, 2023.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the door latch, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 12, 2023. Owners may contact REV Customer Service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 230224REV.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Learn about other recent recalls of RVs and RV-related accessories by clicking here.

##RVT1098b

RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Full-Time RVer Newsletter #52, March 29, 2023

