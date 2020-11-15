Rivian sets debut, prices, specs for powerful EV trucks

By James Raia

The long-awaited Rivian, the uniquely designed electric pickup truck, will be available to consumers in the summer of 2021 and with a starting price of $75,000.

Only Launch Edition versions of the trucks will debut. The R1T Launch Edition will start at $75,000; the R1S Launch Edition will start at $77,500, according to Rivian’s website.

The two options will include the “Large Pack” standard. It’s a mid-level 135-kwh battery pack with more than 300 miles of range. Acceleration from 0-60 miles per hour is estimated in 3.0 seconds.

Rivian has impressive towing capacities

Rivian reported a towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds for the R1T and 7,700 pounds for the R1S. The R1S will be available in five- and seven-seat configurations.

In January 2022, Rivian will add Explore and Adventure equipment packages for the R1T and R1S. Pricing for the base Explore trim level will start at $67,500 for the R1T and $70,000 for the R1S. The R1T and R1S Adventure models will be priced the same as the Launch Edition versions.

Rivian said a longer-range R1T with more than 400 miles of range will be available starting in January 2022.

The R1S measures 202 inches long, 79 inches wide, and 72 inches high. That makes it 3.2 inches longer, 0.1 inch wider, and 1.8 inches taller than the Ford Explorer. The R1T is 218 inches long – which puts it in the full-size truck territory – with the same height and width. Wheelbases are 121 inches for the R1S and 135 inches for the R1T.

Rivian also announced a maximum ground clearance of 14.4 inches for both vehicles and a maximum wading depth of more than three feet.

