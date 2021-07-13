Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
RV Recalls

Roadtrek recalls some RVs for missing CO detector

Roadtrek Inc. (Roadtrek) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Zion, Zion SRT, Play, and Slumber vehicles. An incorrect gas detector that is missing the carbon monoxide alarm may have been installed. Consequently, the presence of carbon monoxide gas may not be detected, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Remedy
Roadtrek will ship owners a carbon monoxide detector to mount to their vehicle, free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed on June 29, 2021. Owners may contact Roadtrek customer service at 1-519-745-1160. Roadtrek’s number for this recall is 2021-02.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1009b

