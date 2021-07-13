Roadtrek recalls some RVs for missing CO detector

Roadtrek Inc. (Roadtrek) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Zion, Zion SRT, Play, and Slumber vehicles. An incorrect gas detector that is missing the carbon monoxide alarm may have been installed. Consequently, the presence of carbon monoxide gas may not be detected, increasing the risk of injury or death.

Remedy

Roadtrek will ship owners a carbon monoxide detector to mount to their vehicle, free of charge. Owner notification letters were mailed on June 29, 2021. Owners may contact Roadtrek customer service at 1-519-745-1160. Roadtrek’s number for this recall is 2021-02.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1009b