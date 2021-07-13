RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Issue 1642

Today’s thought

“Go for it, while you can. I know you have it in you. And I can’t promise you’ll get everything you want, but I can promise nothing will change if you don’t try.” ―J.M. Darhower

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cow Appreciation Day! Mooooooo.

On this day in history: 1956 – The Dartmouth workshop is the first conference on artificial intelligence.

Tip of the Day

Are quick-release hose connectors worth having? Oh, yeah!

By Gail Marsh

Setting up in an unexpected downpour of rain was all it took for quick-release hose connectors to become one of hubby’s favorite RV gadgets. Do you use them?

We’ve put them on our drinking water hose and black water rinse hose, and they really live up to their name! Now it takes no time at all to snap hoses into place without the hassle of getting the threading lined up and tightened so that no water leaks. The quick-release hose connectors are also great when we camp in cold weather. It’s so much easier to snap hoses on than fumble with threaded fittings when your fingers are frozen!

Read more about this must-have gadget here.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Let gravity help you dump your black tank. Don’t follow these examples.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Cherokee Arctic Wolf 3990SUITE Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “Dollar for dollar, this fifth wheel offers a lot of value in a model that could serve some families very well.” And, it sleeps up to eight people! Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2022 Holiday Rambler Nautica 34RX diesel pusher? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

RVer takes pride in cheating campground reservation system

We found this on the Facebook group Florida RV Camping. It made us mad. Why do some people think they do not need to play by the rules? Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Is reusable toilet paper a good idea in your RV?

Quick Tip

Sticky vent lid?

Is it hard to open your roof vent lid? There may be a couple of reasons for this. First, try to open it. If it won’t open, the seal may be stuck. Go up on the roof (or have someone do it for you) and pry up the edges of the vent lid. Careful! The lid may be brittle from UV exposure and break, in which case it will need to be replaced. Once the edges feel free, go down and crank the vent up, or have a helper do it, so you can see under and around the vent lid. If the mechanism is heavily corroded, a spray lubricant may be in order to free it up. If it’s just a little sticky, a regular silicone-type lube will work just fine in the mechanism. If the seal is sticky, apply a seal lubricant and treatment like you would use for your slideout seals. You can use any lubricant or treatment for rubber, but it has to say it’s safe for rubber. Always use any of these products sparingly.

Website of the day

8 U.S. Beach Vacations That Aren’t Budget-Busters

This list of affordable beach towns will have you itching for sand and ocean waves. Get your beach towel ready and head over to these destinations.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 15

This week on the RV Travel podcast, Scott Linden talks with Mark and Julie Bennett of RVLove about their brand-new book on “RV Hacks”. They share their money-saving, anxiety-reducing tips with us first. The RVtravel podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, RVtravel’s RVs: Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

It’s radio on the Internet! Listen to the episode here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 19 percent say their body runs hot, while 17 percent say it runs cold. 63 percent sit right in the middle.

• If they were in the market for a new model RV right now, 62 percent say they’d hold off on purchasing until a later date

• 21 percent drink between 3-5 caffeinated beverages throughout the day every day

Recent poll: How far away do you store your RV when not using it?

Recipe of the Day

Potato Salad Deviled Eggs

by Barbara Sprague from Huntington, WV

These unique deviled eggs are delicious! They have the texture of smashed potatoes and the flavor of deviled eggs. The filling is a little thicker than traditional deviled eggs, more like a potato salad (hence the name). Mash the potatoes as much or as little as you like, play with the recipe. A great twist on a traditional recipe. Fun to serve at a summertime cookout.

Mmm mmm mmm! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Blueberry Peach Muffins

Trivia

Scotland has the highest number of redheads in the world. It is estimated that around 13 percent of the population in the country has red hair. Comparatively, only 1-2 percent of the world’s population are redheads.

*In Scandinavian countries, what does the name Siri mean?

A.) “A beautiful woman that leads you to victory”

B.) “Someone who helps fishermen”

C.) “The goddess of fire”

Stumped? Find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is our grandkitty, Armani, who visits us often. Normally he stands guard on the dashboard. This picture was taken during his break time.” —Christine DeAbi

Leave here with a laugh

