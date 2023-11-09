New rule: Don’t bring cash to Lake Mead

Planning a visit to a major recreation attraction in Arizona and Nevada? Come January 1, the new rule is this: Don’t bring cash to Lake Mead.

Now a cashless fee system

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area will move to a cashless fee collection system on January 1, 2024. Only electronic card payments will be allowed for entrance, lake use, and campground fees. Entrance stations will continue to sell passes but will no longer accept cash for payment.

Why the change? It aligns Lake Mead park with 29 other National Park Service locations, such as Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, and the Petrified Forest. The Service says, “the new process will also enable more efficient, cost-effective operations.”

Well, there are some areas that WILL take cash

Advance campground reservations, as well as first-come, first-served sites, will be available online only through recreation.gov. Concession operations at marinas, hotels, and stores will still accept cash or electronic card payments.

Where does the money go? Fees collected are used for trash removal, road and facility maintenance and repairs, trail refurbishment, accessibility improvements, and more.

