Thursday, November 9, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

New rule: Don’t bring cash to Lake Mead

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
0
Don't bring cash to Lake Mead
NPS photo.

Planning a visit to a major recreation attraction in Arizona and Nevada? Come January 1, the new rule is this: Don’t bring cash to Lake Mead.

Now a cashless fee system

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area will move to a cashless fee collection system on January 1, 2024. Only electronic card payments will be allowed for entrance, lake use, and campground fees. Entrance stations will continue to sell passes but will no longer accept cash for payment.

Why the change? It aligns Lake Mead park with 29 other National Park Service locations, such as Bryce Canyon, Grand Canyon, and the Petrified Forest. The Service says, “the new process will also enable more efficient, cost-effective operations.”

Well, there are some areas that WILL take cash

Advance campground reservations, as well as first-come, first-served sites, will be available online only through recreation.gov. Concession operations at marinas, hotels, and stores will still accept cash or electronic card payments.

Where does the money go? Fees collected are used for trash removal, road and facility maintenance and repairs, trail refurbishment, accessibility improvements, and more.

Don’t bring cash to Lake Mead. You can leave home without it, as far as Lake Mead’s officials are concerned.

More news on Lake Mead — click here

##RVT1130b

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Advertising

Previous article
Great RV Accessories Newsletter #25

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE