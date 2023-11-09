Great RV Accessories Newsletter #25

It’s laundry day at the campground this issue. Among other nifty stuff we are liking, we’re focusing on gear and gadgets to help your clothing stay neat and clean while traveling in your RV. Read on!

RV laundry essentials

If you have the luxury of a washer and dryer in your rig, you may not need all of these, but EVERYONE, even those in sticks-and-bricks homes, can benefit from the first two AH-MAZING items on the list!

Earth Breeze laundry detergent sheets

This amazing laundry detergent reduces the weight and amount of space your current RV laundry detergent of choice takes up in your rig by more than 95 percent! Measuring just 6.5 inches X 10 inches and about 3/4-inch thick, this small package contains enough laundry detergent for 60 large loads! Just toss in a sheet with your laundry. The sheet dissolves, dispensing the completely biodegradable earth-friendly laundry detergent. Brilliant! Learn more about Earth Breeze laundry sheets.

Cadie Stubborn Stain Remover laundry stick

What is so great about the Cadie laundry stick stain remover? It’s the size and consistency of a speed stick deodorant. You just rub it on the stain and toss the clothes in the hamper until laundry day, when you wash as usual. Presto! No more stains. And yes, it really works! Get details on this stain-removing laundry stick.

Best RV laundry bag: Dalykate Backpack laundry tote

This bag is HUGE! Granted, I am only one person. But for me, it holds several weeks’ worth of laundry including sheets and towels. It holds even more after washing when everything is neatly folded or rolled. The large exterior mesh pocket is big enough to hold laundry soap and fabric softener, so everything you need is in one place. (And if you use the laundry detergent sheets mentioned above, you’ll have lots of extra space.) The backpack straps make even fully loaded bags easy to carry. Discover more about the Dalykate backpack laundry tote.

Scrubba Bag: Washboard in a bag for small loads

A portable washboard in a bag, small acrylic scrubbing nubs inside the bag help to gently scrub laundry clean while you agitate it. Easier and more effective than hand washing, for quick washes when you can’t get to a laundry. Check out the Scrubba Bag by clicking here.

FUN(?) FACT!

Think your clothes are clean? Maybe not. According to scientists, most of what makes clothes “dirty” is invisible “human matter” like dead skin cells, sweat, and natural body oils.

RV’s leather furniture cracking, peeling or looking dull? Here’s a fix

Dustin Simpson writes, “Everything from the oil in your skin, the products we wear, sun exposure, moisture in the RV, and storage temperatures can cause the materials on your RV furniture to break down. Do regular cleaning: Wipe off furniture with 303 Leather 3-In-1 Complete Care to regularly remove sand, dirt, and other grime. The best way to maximize the longevity of your furniture is to keep it clean because when oils, dirt, and other residues have time to soak into your furniture, the quicker those materials break down.”

Other stuff we’re liking

Toss and Chop food prep and salad scissors

These ingenious double-bladed kitchen scissors make it easy to cut, dice, or even mince almost anything, right in the bowl. The Toss and Chop takes up hardly any room, is easy to clean, and needs no electrical power. I use mine for salads, to make salsas right in the bowl, to prep veggies like diced onions for cooking, and even to chop cooked meats. I love these things! Discover more of what the Toss and Chop can do.

Devices to track stolen RVs (or lost pets)!

Designed to help you find things you misplace such as keys, wallets and purses, these are small enough to be a “hidden” asset. Some people put them on their dog’s collar in case he or she gets lost. So why not hide one in your RV or car? Police can use this to locate it and maybe even apprehend the dirty crook who took it, should it ever get stolen. Learn more about devices to track your RV should it be stolen.

The Book Nook:

“Work From Home While You Roam”

If you are an RVer who still needs to work, or if you dream of becoming an RVer but worry about how you will support your mobile lifestyle, Robin Barrett’s book is for you. In “Work from Home While You Roam: The ultimate guide to jobs that can be done anywhere,” she covers over 300 resources for location-independent jobs for every skill set and schedule, from casual fun, to part-time, to side hustles, to seasonal work, to full-time careers, and everything in between. Learn more about this huge resource for location-independent jobs.

Gadget Quick Takes

Newraturner 2 Pack Portable Clothesline with 12 Clothespins: Windproof, travel, stretchy, retractable, elastic laundry clothesline.

Pantula nesting mixing bowl/measuring cup set: Color-coordinated bowls of all sizes, a colander, and a set of measuring cups all neatly nest together for the ultimate space-saving kitchen set.

You-color road trip pillow cover: What fun to color in the states on this pillow cover as you travel around the U.S. Makes a fun gift, too!

By far the coolest bottle opener for RVers!

Look at this adorable vintage trailer bottle opener! You’d be the star of the campground if you opened everyone’s beer or soda with it! It’s a magnet, so you can always find it on your fridge, and it comes in two colors (if you buy the two-pack). It would make a great gift too! Learn more or order.

Gadget Giggles

Trailer Trash vinyl sticker

The photos show this on your back windshield, car door, or laptop, but I think this would be best to decorate your RV’s trash can with the appropriate label with this cute stick-on vinyl decal.

