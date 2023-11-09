The impact of this week’s elections has reached the Lone Star state. With an overwhelming set of numbers, Texas voters support their state parks.

Proposition 14 gets big numbers

Texas voters went to the polls earlier this week. One thing that had to be decided, would they support Texas Proposition 14? That “prop” measure creates the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund. The fund is made from a portion of state budget surplus. It creates a dedicated funding stream for acquiring and developing state parks.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Texas State Parks thanks to the unwavering support from the Texans who voted to adopt Proposition 14,” said David Yoskowitz, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “This historic vote confirms the value Texans place on conserving outdoor spaces for the enjoyment of all Texans.”

Centennial celebration

That Texas voters support their state parks comes at an historic time. The system is celebrating its 100th birthday in 2023. There are currently 89 parks, natural areas and historic sites throughout the state. These are visited by nearly 10 million people every year. In a state where less than 5 percent of land is available for public enjoyment, Texas State Parks provide an opportunity to more than 30 million Texans (and growing) to spend time outside fishing, taking a stroll or sleeping under the stars.

“The Centennial Parks Conservation Fund is the largest investment in parks in our state’s history and will help usher in a new golden age in time for our bicentennial,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “Now with secured funding for land acquisitions, we look forward to conserving more of Texas’ unique landscape and creating more state parks and memories for the next generation.”

