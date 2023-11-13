The 3 best heated RV hoses for cold weather RVers

By Cheri Sicard

When it comes to RV heated hoses there are a ton of options out there, which can paralyze consumers from making any decision at all. In the video below, one of our readers’ favorite YouTube RV vloggers, Jared Gillis from All About RVs, is here to share his experiences with RV heated hoses after years of full-time RVing.

Jared tested several different heated RV hoses and he made the video to share the results of which ones worked well and which didn’t work out well at all. After all was said and done, Jared came up with three viable options for cold weather RVing with heated RV hoses, and two more ideas to avoid them all together.

Jared’s heated RV hoses top picks

Jared started with his most expensive pick, down to the best budget options for cold-weather RVers. Check out the video for details and how-to’s.

Jared’s been using his Pirit hose for about three years now with good results, but this is the priciest of the three. All molded, it is hard to even tell this is a heated hose until you see the cord on the ends.

Pros:

Rated at 200 PSI

Rated to -40 degrees F, although Jared says he would not trust any hose to that temperature. But then, thankfully, how often, if ever, are you at minus 40?

18 month warranty

Cons:

As it is all molded, if anything goes wrong the parts are inside and you cannot swap them out

The price

This one has a different look than the Pirit hose as it is constructed with a sheath around a hose. Jared says that this hose has failed on them and that is because of the low PSI. There are things he likes about it, but it did last them only a little more than one season.

Pros:

Rated to -20 degrees F

They include adapters for maximum connection versatility

Repairable (and Jared talks about doing this in the video)

Cons:

Only rated for up to 70 PSI of pressure

#3 DIY heated hose

Watch the video to see how to DIY it, although not all RV parks will allow it (which is how Jared ended up with option #1 above).

Pros:

Less expensive.

You can use the hose you already have.

Sturdy and long-lasting. Jared says they have some DIY heated RV hoses they have been using for years that are still going strong.

Cons:

Takes some time and effort to make, although it is not difficult.

Doesn’t travel as well as commercial RV heated hoses as the insulation gets a bit bulky.

#4 Use your RV tank and tank heater

This option, the easiest and cheapest of all, forgoes the heated RV hose altogether.

#5 Drive south

If your water never freezes, you won’t need an RV heated hose!

