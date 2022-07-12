Does your RV have automatic levelers?

Automatic levelers: ya have ’em or ya don’t. Does your RV?

Remember back in the old days when you had to level your RV with wood blocks using a small bubble leveler (actually, those are called a “whiskey stick” and you can read their fascinating history here)? Well, those days are [mostly] long gone. RVs these days are coming with built-in automatic levelers, and if they’re not, there are apps and gadgets and gizmos and all other bells and whistles that make leveling your RV easy (like these Andersen RV levelers and this LevelMatePRO).

