Tuesday, July 12, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeReader Polls
Reader Polls

Does your RV have automatic levelers?

By RV Travel
0
A man uses a

Automatic levelers: ya have ’em or ya don’t. Does your RV?

Remember back in the old days when you had to level your RV with wood blocks using a small bubble leveler (actually, those are called a “whiskey stick” and you can read their fascinating history here)? Well, those days are [mostly] long gone. RVs these days are coming with built-in automatic levelers, and if they’re not, there are apps and gadgets and gizmos and all other bells and whistles that make leveling your RV easy (like these Andersen RV levelers and this LevelMatePRO).

As always, feel free to leave a comment under today’s poll about your RV’s automatic levelers. Thanks!

Previous articleMy most useful RV accessory in four decades of RVing
Next articleAsk Dave: RV’s entry floor soft from leak. Who can fix it?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.