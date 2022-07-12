Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Get rid of all those bugs with this ingenious DIY bug catcher

By Nanci Dixon
A DIY bug catcher using LED string lights
Multi-color LED string lights with Raid Fly Stick. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

We are finding that these little flying biting bugs are just as horrendous as the mosquitoes, and even more so when they get inside the RV! We needed a solution… a DIY bug catcher solution!

Last year in North Dakota, we had a major bug battle. We had to drive miles to find fly paper when taping the windows and heavy doses of bug spray didn’t work. I really wish I had known about this tip then…

A DIY bug catcher

A fellow camper just showed me his ingenious bug catcher for ending their sorry little lives. (Apologies to you bug lovers out there.) We know bugs are attracted to light by just trying to open a door near a patio light at night. But we didn’t know that they are even more attracted to multi-color LED string lights!

This camper uses one short string of color-changing string lights with two open Raid Fly Sticks above the lights. All the bugs are quickly caught and done with!

Here are the LED string lights, and here are the Raid Fly Sticks. Happy bug hunting!

