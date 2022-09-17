RV boo-boos: RVer rips corner off his rig—Oops!

When it’s time for departing the campground, it’s always good to have a departure checklist. Antenna down? Water and sewer lines disconnected? Shore power cord stowed? Some RVers are great for these things—and others? Well, maybe not so much. One truck camper RVer learned a very hard lesson about not forgetting to make sure ALL the corner jacks are up. His oops! moment will not be forgotten.

If you’re not familiar with truck campers, you have to get that big old hunk of RV up on the truck bed. Hydraulic corner jacks make it simple. Jack the rig up with the four jacks, roll the truck underneath, then lower the camper onto the bed. When in the field, those corner jacks can make it easy to level everything. Just pump the jack foot down to the ground, easily lifting the truck and the camper to compensate for uneven spots in your site. But if you forget to take the jacks in before you pull out—well, the pressure is on. This oops! shows just how much trouble there can be.

Happily, the RVer knew a good craftsman who was, in a couple of days, able to fix the damage and get him back on the road. Rather than waiting for months for an RV shop, this normally-does-home-remodels had it back together in time to save the trip. Avoid this oops! Don’t drag your feet!

