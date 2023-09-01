Oh, this RV crash is horrible. There is a lesson here

I’ve seen RVs like these being built. The quality of this motorhome, I’d guess, is somewhere between the houses of the first two little piggies — not quite as flimsy as a straw house, but not as strong as a stick house. And not even close to a brick house.

The good news about this crash is nobody was badly hurt. Hard to believe, but true.

The RVing couple onboard was likely belted in. Good for them. But now do you understand why you should not let people walk around inside a coach while it’s moving? How do you suppose a couple of kids sitting unbelted at the dinette would have fared? Okay, erase that thought: It’s too painful to ponder.

The frames of most coaches like this are put together with thin pieces of wood (to be lightweight), assembled using staples and glue, with some screws here and there. A coach like this is never crash tested, like cars. Hardly any RVs are ever crash tested, at least not in North America. You can see a crash test conducted in Sweden in the first video below. Oh, it’s ugly.

In the case of the accident in the photo above, the RVers were likely driving along just as they always do, and then something suddenly and totally unexpected happened. Maybe the front tire blew. I can’t tell from the photo. But two seconds later, they were tumbling and then all was quiet and they were upside down, and likely shell-shocked from the ordeal.

So stare at this photo for awhile, and be glad it’s not your rig, and maybe understand a little better that an RV wrapped around you as you speed down the highway offers only a pittance of protection.

After watching the video immediate below, watch the next one about how to react if you blow a front tire. We show this to our readers often. Some told us that what they learned from the video likely saved their lives.

Be safe out there, my friends.

And now watch this video about how to handle a front tire blowout. Knowing this could one day save your life.