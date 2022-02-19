RVs reach cargo carrying capacity with just two passengers. Is your rig dangerously overweight?

Is your RV dangerously overweight? Do you know its real cargo carrying capacity? One of the things I’ve noticed in my daily RV reviews column here on RVtravel.com is that a lot of RVs can be significantly overweight without much effort. Whether that be a motorized rig or a towable, overloading has been a big problem. Unfortunately, the manufacturers are seeming to do more to avoid the problem than to correct it.

In fact, sometimes I wonder if it’s being purposely hidden.

The bad thing is that your life can be in danger and you may not even know about the risks.

What’s the issue?

The problem is that some RVs have so little cargo carrying capacity that just a couple of passengers and a week’s worth of clothing will overload them. For example, look at the recent review of the Coachmen Prism motorhome, which has less than 800 pounds of available cargo carrying capacity.

But by no means is Coachmen alone. That review just really sparked my attention. Once I became more aware of the issue, I started digging into reviews I had done in the past. Universally, many of the larger Class C rigs didn’t have the cargo carrying capacity data. I realized that it was a pattern—the information just wasn’t available.

Further, many of the RV companies just don’t bother to return my emails. I also called a few dealers, but that proved to be not very fruitful either. Of course, many dealers don’t have anything on their lots to go look at, so that compounds the problem.

I wasn’t able to get the cargo carrying capacity of rigs including the Thor Quantum Sprinter, the Airstream Atlas and the Leisure Travel Vans Unity FX. These all have the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis in common.

The hidden truth behind cargo carrying capacity

I have been reviewing fewer motorized rigs for the simple reason that I think you deserve this important information. There are few of these rigs where the companies specify the cargo carrying capacity. In many cases, as part of serving you better, I start digging and contact the manufacturers. When I don’t hear back from them after a reasonable amount of time, sometimes I look for these rigs on dealer lots and contact the people at the dealerships.

I have yet to speak with someone at a dealership that understands the question I ask. I’ve been hung up on several times and, more often than not, the salespeople who will try to answer my question will often say something like, “Oh, it’s capable of more than what it reads on the sticker.”

Even if that were true—and it’s not—there is still more to it than that.

Furthermore, I do know folks at dealerships who are very intelligent and fully understand this. But all of those are people who sell travel trailers and the information for them is much more readily available.

No wonder only 9 percent of all RVs sold are motorized.

Where is the information about cargo carrying capacity?

All modern vehicles have to have weight information available to the owners.

On motorized rigs, if there is a driver door, then it’s there in the door jamb. Otherwise, it’s somewhere close to the driver’s seat. It may also be in the main entry door on some motorized RVs.

On towables, it’s close to the front of the towable on the road side. Typically these rigs are weighed at the end of the assembly line and the sticker that’s there reflects what the rig actually weighs. The manufacturer already knows what the maximum capacity of the chassis is, so it’s simple enough to create that sticker.

You can also find this information inside the door jamb of newer towables, as well—essentially those built after 2000.

What’s wrong with a few extra pounds?

Yeah, this is something I tell my doctor too. Being overweight isn’t as big a deal as she makes it out to be, but I know that’s not true in RVs or humans.

The components that keep our hind ends from scraping on the ground as we go down the road are all designed with certain specifications in mind. The steel in the chassis, the springs, axles, bearings, tires, and brakes are among the very critical components that all have capacities that are factored into what any vehicle can carry, whether it be a trailer or a motorized vehicle.

Like any chain, the greatest measure of its strength is the weakest link. So whatever component in that collection that is the weakest part, and potential point of failure, is the most important aspect of coming up with that weight rating.

I know some folks choose to put more capable tires on their vehicles or add helper springs to their suspension, but that may not have resolved the weakest link. That link may be a suspension component or the brakes or even the steel in the chassis.

In fact, recently there have been more than a few videos on YouTube faulting certain travel trailer chassis for failing on the road.

The cargo carrying capacity stickers are underrated

As mentioned, many of the salespeople I’ve spoken with often have told me flat out that the chassis are designed for much more than the sticker says, but they put that number on there for legal reasons.

Let’s assume that’s true, even if it is a ridiculous statement.

Let’s say you get into an accident and the local law enforcement or the insurance adjuster suspects that your rig is overweight. They can literally collect the pieces and weigh them and then figure out what that weight sticker said was the maximum.

According to one insurance adjuster, “Yes. I have denied claims because the vehicle was grossly overweight.” While that same adjuster said the practice is uncommon, he has had to do it.

Further, a few law enforcement officers I spoke with said that they can cite you for being overweight. That means you’re unloading stuff and leaving it behind, depending on the circumstances.

So, while you may feel that that weight rating is overzealous, the fact that your insurance company and, potentially, law enforcement believe that number is factual is really what it’s all about.

Weighing in

I had the privilege of interviewing Steve Kass from RV Weigh about what he has experienced as part of weighing rigs all over at places like FMCA rallies. He has seen some interesting things with rigs that were drastically overweight.

But he has also seen rigs that were considerably overweight on one side while underweight on the other. The podcast episode (link in prior paragraph) is really interesting and I do encourage you to listen.

Not a new story

In the 1970s, Toyota, a bastion of ultra-reliable vehicles, especially so in those days, started selling their pickup chassis as a cab and chassis to motorhome companies. This all started with the Chinook, a small motorhome. But as the popularity of that grew, so did the motorhomes themselves.

By the 1980s these things were really popular and also considerably larger than the original models. A lot of companies had jumped onto the Toyota motorhome bandwagon, some of which established their names with these little beauties. They made a lot of sense. They were easy to drive and park, and they got fuel mileage that wasn’t cringe-worthy. Sound familiar?

By the late 1980s, the length of the camper bodies for many of these mini motorhomes had expanded to 22 feet. This caused a severe overload problem on the original half-ton pickup axle. A national safety recall was issued to correct the problem. Under the recall, most of the models were then given a new one-ton axle which was less prone to failure, but the other components of the chassis were left intact.

In 1989, Toyota began offering a V6 in the chassis. This increased horsepower became very popular with the camper owners and production continued. Until 1994.

At that point, there had been so many axle failures and the damage to Toyota’s reputation had started to set in. So Toyota just stopped selling cab and chassis models altogether in the U.S. These little motorhomes weren’t so little anymore, and the axle failures were significant.

What should consumers do?

The decision to buy one of these rigs rests with the people who are shopping. In my daily RV reviews, I often cite suspension and tire systems that I think are second-rate. But being close to capacity on cargo carrying, particularly in a motorized rig, is also a big safety concern.

One way of mitigating a small cargo carrying capacity is to simply reduce the weight of what’s in your rig. But, as cited in the example above, just a driver and passenger and a few necessities may put some of these campers over capacity.

Once again, this goes back to something I strongly urge you to do if you’re shopping for a new RV of any sort, whether towable or motorized. I would first look at what’s underneath the rig that keeps you from scraping on the highway—long before you ever step foot inside and examine those pretty cabinets.

