RV dealer donates travel trailers to RV training facility

BASED ON A NEWS RELEASE

ATHENS, Texas (March 4, 2020) — Ron Hoover RV & Marine has donated two new 31-foot Flagstaff travel trailers to the National RV Training Academy (NRVTA) for use in helping train RV inspectors and technicians.

The largest recreation vehicle and boat dealer in Texas with 10 locations, Ron Hoover RV & Marine intended the donation as a gift toward the betterment of the RV industry, said Blake Anthony, a corporate project specialist. “We sent technicians to the academy in February,” he said. “With this donation, we can ensure students learn about the most recent equipment.”

Terry Cooper, the founder of NRVTA, called the gift “a much-needed contribution to our continuing effort to train technicians and inspectors to better serve people who buy and use recreation vehicles.”

From an industry perspective, the donation is timely in that there is a critical shortage of trained RV technicians in every region of the country. Cooper explained that with more than 400,000 new RVs sold every year, the industry has been unable to train enough service technicians to meet the demand.

“We could train and certify 1,000 technicians today. Like water in the desert, they would be instantly absorbed by dealerships and mobile service centers,” he said, noting that NRVTA trained 419 students in its first year of operation, including 71 registered and 13 certified technicians.

Tony Clark, the vice president of service operations for Ron Hoover RV & Marine, came up with the idea to donate the trailers. “The more training and experience our people get, the more money they make and the more confident they become,” he said. “The better trained they are, the faster they can diagnose and repair RVs. Everyone wins.”

For information about training courses, visit www.nrvta.com. For more information about Ron Hoover RV Marine, visit www.ronhoover.com.