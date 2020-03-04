RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1289

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Today’s thought

“There is no friend as loyal as a book.” ― Ernest Hemingway



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pound Cake Day!

Tip of the Day

Buying a new RV? The lowest price isn’t always the best buy

By Steve Savage

We recently installed a second air conditioner on a new fifth wheel. During our conversation, the owner advised us he had paid nearly $8,000 less than the best price he could get at a local dealership by buying instead from one 300 miles away. He went on to say the local dealership told him if he bought the same model they carried from someone else, it most likely would take them three to six months to take care of any warranty service he might require.

Did he save money? Obviously he saved on the purchase price. But what about warranty coverage? Continue reading.

Sticky black water valve perplexes

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received this letter from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor regarding the black water handle sticking.

Dear Chris,

Pulling the black water handle on my 2012 Entegra is getting more difficult compared to the gray water side. Is there any way to ease this or prevent it from getting even more difficult? —Ed

Read Chris’ response.

Maintain those slide seals!

If you’ve heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slides, it means its seals are sticking and/or drying out. Applying a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks can extend a seal’s life. We recommend using Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner.

Quick Tip

Use big enough leveling blocks

Got leveling blocks for under the tires? Make sure the blocks are big enough that the tire sits completely on the block – not overhanging it. Dually rig owners, BOTH the tires must be supported, not just one or the other.

Random RV Thought

Owning an RV is worth it for the sheer fact that you can travel around the country without having to wait in airport security lines.

The easiest RV security system

This 2-pack window and door security alarm provides a simple, cost-effective security solution to protect you against invasions thanks to the 120-decibel alarms, loud enough to make an intruder think twice. The alarm is easy to use, no matter what your technological skills may be. Attach the alarms with double-sided tape, no wires required! Perfect for the RV! Learn more or order.

Trivia

Your dog is as smart as your toddler! According to the Animal Psychological Association, dogs are as smart as a two-year-old child, and can understand up to 150 words.

What is the only mammal that can fly? We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

To the guy who stole my antidepressants … I hope you’re happy.

