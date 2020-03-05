RV Shrink: RV cabin fever – First-time snowbirds are bored out of their gourds

Dear RV Shrink:

The RV lifestyle is not at all as I pictured it in my mind. We are not full-timers, but we are spending the winter months in Arizona for the first time. We are parked out on beautiful BLM land just north of Organ Pipe National Monument. The weather is wonderful, the landscape is peaceful, the sunsets are gorgeous. So why are we bored out of our gourd? We always want to move. I think we are just looking for a new horizon and something different. What do other RVers do to keep themselves busy, happy and planted in one spot all winter? —Stir Crazy in Cactus Country

Dear Stir:

It has nothing to do with the RV lifestyle. You could be sitting at home with the same problem. You need some interests, you need to be comfortable in your own skin, you need to examine your personal lifestyle.

Everyone is different. Most people have an interest in hiking, photography, birdwatching, shopping, gambling, rockhounding, ORVing, biking or other sports, reading, doing puzzles, or even professional couch surfing.

Perhaps you should join a group of like-minded people that will get you off square-one and get you out doing something other than looking at the four walls of your RV. Many people travel with a theme. Perhaps they want to see every National Park in the country, or play every golf course in Florida, or add new birds to their life-list. Get yourself a goal. Some people are very happy sitting in one spot all season doing nothing more strenuous than drinking and watching the sun go up and down. You have to find out what makes you a happy camper.

Most people new to RVing stay busy learning the ropes, finding their niche, exploring their new surroundings. There are numerous ways to enjoy your winters. Perhaps traveling is not the most important part of owning a rig and heading for warm weather. You might want to try an RV park with lots of people, activities and amenities.

Sometimes living in a small space with your significant other can be too confining. You may want to find separate interests that allow you some time apart, or some alone time.

This should be a time in your life that opens up every opportunity for you to pursue your interests with no boundaries. Don’t let indecision steal that time from you.

—Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

